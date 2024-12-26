RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2024 Likely To Be Released Soon At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has not yet announced the RRB ALP Result 2024. Once released, candidates who appeared for the CEN 01/2024 (ALP) CBT 1 exam can check their results on the official website of the RRB they applied under. The exam was conducted on November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2024. The answer key was released on December 5, 2024, and candidates could raise objections until December 10, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot posts. Initially, only 5,696 vacancies were announced, but the number was increased based on additional requests from Zonal Railways.

The CBT 1 exam is scored out of 75 marks, with normalization applied for different shifts. If two candidates have the same score, the older candidate will get a higher rank. The final merit list will be calculated by combining 70 percent of the score from Part A of CBT 2 and 30 percent from the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT).

RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website of the RRB where you applied.

Click on the RRB ALP Result 2024 link and log in with your registration number and date of birth.

View your result and download it.

Take a printout for future reference.

The selection process includes five stages: two computer-based tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), the CBAT, Document Verification (DV), and a Medical Examination (ME). Negative marking applies in CBT 1 and CBT 2, where one-third of the marks for a question will be deducted for each wrong answer. However, no negative marking will be applied in the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT).

The official cut-off marks for the RRB ALP exam have not been released yet. However, based on previous years, it is estimated that the cut-off for Unreserved (UR) candidates might be between 55-65 marks, for OBC candidates between 45-55 marks, for SC candidates around 30-40 marks, and for ST candidates about 25-35 marks. These estimates could change depending on factors such as the number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the exam, and overall performance of the candidates.