RRB JE Recruitment 2024 Application Window Opens At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

RRB JE Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially commenced the registration process for Junior Engineer (JE) positions today, July 30. This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,951 JE vacancies across the department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the RRB JE recruitment 2024 by visiting the official website, rrbald.gov.in. The application deadline is August 29, 2024. For any necessary corrections, the modification window will be open from August 30 to September 8, 2024, allowing candidates to make changes and pay the modification fee.

All candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 500. After taking the first stage of the computer-based test (CBT), Rs 400 will be refunded, minus any bank charges. Candidates from reserved categories pay a reduced fee of Rs 250, which will also be refunded, less applicable bank charges, after completing the first stage of the CBT. The application fee can be paid online via internet banking, debit or credit cards, or UPI. Candidates should be mindful of any additional service charges that may apply.

RRB JE Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024. Step 3: Register and fill in the required details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit your application form and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Print a copy of the confirmation page for your records.

The Indian Railway is conducting a major recruitment drive to fill 7,951 positions. Of these, 17 vacancies are for Chemical Supervisor/Research and Metallurgical Supervisor/Research roles under RRB Gorakhpur. The remaining 7,934 positions are for Junior Engineers, Depot Material Superintendents, and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistants.