RRB NTPC 2024: Registration For Graduate Posts Ends Today – Check Fees, Vacancies, And How to Apply

RRB NTPC 2024 Recruitment: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the registration window for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Graduate Posts today, October 20, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied for RRB NTPC 2024 recruitment can visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in to complete the registration process.

It is important to note that the application portal was initially scheduled to close on October 13. However, the deadline to submit the RRB NTPC 2024 application forms for graduate posts was extended by seven days. Eligible Candidates will be able to complete the application fee payment by October 22, 2024.

RRB NTPC 2024 Recruitment: Correction Window

The correction window will open from October 23 to October 30, 2024. Meanwhile, The application deadline for RRB NTPC under graduate posts has also been extended till October 27.

RRB NTPC 2024 Recruitment: Vacancies For Graduate Posts

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced a total of 8,113 vacancies for various Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Graduate posts.

These include 1,736 vacancies for the position of Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 for Station Master, and 3,144 for Goods Train Manager. Additionally, there are 1,507 openings for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and 732 vacancies for Senior Clerk cum Typist.

RRB NTPC 2024 Recruitment: Fees

The application fee is Rs 250 for SC, ST, female, PwBD, transgender, ex-servicemen, minorities, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates, while it is Rs 500 for all other candidates.

Steps To Apply For RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link and register yourself.

Step 3: Complete the application form with the required details.

Step 4: Pay the registration fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Print a copy of the submitted application for future reference.