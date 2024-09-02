RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 Notification To Be OUT Soon At rrbapply.gov.in- Here’s How To Apply

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the notification soon for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), one of the most anticipated recruitments. The RRB NTPC notification will be published on the official Railway Recruitment Board website and in the employment newspaper. Registration will take place on the RRB Online website at rrbapply.gov.in. However, there’s no official information regarding the dates yet.

A circulating notice suggests that 11,558 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. According to the notice, the application process for CEN 05/2024 will start on September 15 and end on October 13, 2024. For CEN 06/2024, the application process will be from September 21 to October 20, 2024. The notice also states that CEN 05/2024 will cover Graduate Posts, while CEN 06/2024 will cover Undergraduate Posts. Candidates looking for government jobs in the railway sector are advised to wait for the official notification, as the notice circulating on social media may be fake.

RRB NTPC Notification 2024: Vacancy details

For CEN 05/2024 (Graduate Posts):

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions

Station Master: 994 positions

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 positions

For CEN 06/2024 (Undergraduate Posts):

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 positions

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 positions

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 positions

Trains Clerk: 72 positions

RRB NTPC 2024: Eligibility

For Undergraduate Posts:

Educational Qualification: Must have passed 12th grade or equivalent from a recognized board.

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years.

Age Relaxation: Available for reserved categories as per government rules.

For Graduate Posts:

Educational Qualification: Must possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

Age Limit: 18 to 33 years.

Age Relaxation: Available for reserved categories as per government rules.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for your region.

Find and carefully read the NTPC 2024 notification to understand the requirements and details.

Register by creating an account and entering your basic information.

Complete the application form with accurate details.

Upload the required documents as specified in the notification.

Pay the application fee using the available payment methods.

Review all the information provided and submit your application before the deadline.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Application fees

The exam fee may differ by category: General candidates will be charged Rs 500, while Reserved Categories such as PwD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC/ST, Minority Communities, and Economically Backward Classes will have a fee of Rs 250.