RRB NTPC Result For Levels 6, 5, 3, 2 Out On indianrailways.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scores

RRB NTPC Result 2023: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the RRB NTPC results for levels 2, 3, 5, and 6. Candidates can check the NTPC (CEN 1/2019) results on the official website-- indianrailways.gov.in or through the regional websites of the RRB. The board has released the NTPC result PDF, which includes candidates' roll numbers. Candidates who have been shortlisted must now come for document verification. Candidates are temporarily shortlisted for various Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) roles based on their performance in the CBT 1 and CBT 2 tests, the CBAT (for station master), and the CBTST (for categories 4, 5, 10, and 11).

RRB NTPC Result 2023: Direct Link To Check Scores

Candidates should be aware that after successfully completing document verification, they will be subjected to a medical examination.

RRB NTPC Result 2023: Steps To Check Scores Here

- Go to the link given above.

- Now, open the official website link of your RRB.

- Open the NTPC result PDF.

- Check your result using roll number/name.

"This result is provisional and does not in any way give any right to the candidates for appointment in the Railways. This RRB reserves the right to cancel / modify the results in case of any inadvertent error / typographical mistake. The remaining vacancies arising due to Medical Unfit/ Level Out/ Absenteeism/ Rejected cases will be filled up after calling eligible additional candidates for Next Round of Documents Verification," reads the official notification.