trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722544
NewsEducation
RRB RECRUITMENT 2024

RRB Recruitment 2024: Railways Issues Notification For 9000 Technician Jobs- Check Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply Here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announces 9,000 technician posts for 2024 recruitment. Registration will begin from March 9 and last day to apply will be April 8, scroll down for more details.   

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RRB Recruitment 2024: Railways Issues Notification For 9000 Technician Jobs- Check Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply Here RRB Recruitment 2024

RRB Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the recruitment of 9,000 technician posts across various Indian Railways zones. The applictaion process will commence on March 9, and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 8. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official RRB website. The detailed vacancies will be released on all RRB's websites on March 9. This is a much-awaited opportunity for skilled individuals seeking a stable career with the national transporter.

RRB Recruitment 2024: Important Details

- Number of Posts: 9,000 (1100 for Technician Grade I signal, 7900 vacancies are for Technician Grade III signal)

- Application Dates: March 9th To April 8th, 2024

- Exam Dates: Between October and December 2024

RRB Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria:

- Educational qualification: Minimum Diploma in Engineering (any stream) or ITI certificate in relevant trade.
- Age Limit: 18-33 years (relaxations applicable for reserved categories)
- Physical Fitness: As per RRB norms

RRB Technician Jobs: Steps to Apply

- Visit the official RRB website and register yourself.
- Fill the online application form and upload scanned documents as required.
- Pay the application fee and submit the form.
- Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on a Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by a Document Verification and Medical Examination. The CBT will comprise General Awareness, Basic Mathematics, Technical Ability, and Mental Aptitude.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC
DNA Video
DNA: Major reason for Delhi Alipur factory fire?
DNA Video
DNA: I-T department freezes Congress bank accounts?
DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!