RRB Recruitment 2024: Railways Issues Notification For 9000 Technician Jobs- Check Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply Here

RRB Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the recruitment of 9,000 technician posts across various Indian Railways zones. The applictaion process will commence on March 9, and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 8. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official RRB website. The detailed vacancies will be released on all RRB's websites on March 9. This is a much-awaited opportunity for skilled individuals seeking a stable career with the national transporter.

RRB Recruitment 2024: Important Details

- Number of Posts: 9,000 (1100 for Technician Grade I signal, 7900 vacancies are for Technician Grade III signal)

- Application Dates: March 9th To April 8th, 2024

- Exam Dates: Between October and December 2024

RRB Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria:

- Educational qualification: Minimum Diploma in Engineering (any stream) or ITI certificate in relevant trade.

- Age Limit: 18-33 years (relaxations applicable for reserved categories)

- Physical Fitness: As per RRB norms

RRB Technician Jobs: Steps to Apply

- Visit the official RRB website and register yourself.

- Fill the online application form and upload scanned documents as required.

- Pay the application fee and submit the form.

- Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on a Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by a Document Verification and Medical Examination. The CBT will comprise General Awareness, Basic Mathematics, Technical Ability, and Mental Aptitude.