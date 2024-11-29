Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2826081https://zeenews.india.com/education/rrb-rpf-si-admit-card-2024-released-at-rrbapply-gov-in-check-steps-to-download-here-2826081.html
NewsEducation
RRB RPF SI ADMIT CARD 2024

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Released At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Candidates should note that e-call letters will be available for download four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date notification link, scroll down for direct link and other details here.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 03:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Released At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the admit cards for the Sub-Inspector (Executive) in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force exam scheduled for December 2, 2024. Candidates can download their RRB RPF SI admit card from the official website of the respective RRB they applied to. The RRB RPF SI 2024 recruitment exam will be held on December 2, 3, 9, 12, and 13, 2024. Exam city intimation slips and travel authority have been issued. This recruitment drive is for 452 Sub-Inspector (Executive) and 4,208 Constable (Executive) positions in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force. The exam city slips for Constable vacancies have not been released yet.

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Here’s how to download here

  • Visit the official website of the RRB you applied to.
  • Click on the admit card link for RPF CEN 01/2024 (Sub-Inspector).
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth.
  • Log in to access and download your admit card.

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024; direct link to download here

RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Details mentioned on admit card

  • Candidate’s name
  • Roll number
  • Exam date and time
  • Venue of the exam
  • Reporting time
  • Instructions for exam day

The examination will be conducted in computer-based test mode with a duration of 90 minutes. The question paper will consist of 120 objective-type questions, each carrying one mark. For every incorrect answer, one-third of a mark will be deducted. Recently, the board issued exam city slips for the RRB RPF SI recruitment exam. These slips provide details such as the exam city, date, and shift timings to help candidates plan their travel accordingly.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA Video
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA Video
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: IIT Kanpur Develops ‘Invisible’ Shield for Indian Army!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMPLB's 'provocative plan' on Waqf leaked!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal riots- shocking revelations in police FIR
DNA Video
DNA: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das’ Arrest
DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK