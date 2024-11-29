RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Released At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the admit cards for the Sub-Inspector (Executive) in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force exam scheduled for December 2, 2024. Candidates can download their RRB RPF SI admit card from the official website of the respective RRB they applied to. The RRB RPF SI 2024 recruitment exam will be held on December 2, 3, 9, 12, and 13, 2024. Exam city intimation slips and travel authority have been issued. This recruitment drive is for 452 Sub-Inspector (Executive) and 4,208 Constable (Executive) positions in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force. The exam city slips for Constable vacancies have not been released yet.

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Here’s how to download here

Visit the official website of the RRB you applied to.

Click on the admit card link for RPF CEN 01/2024 (Sub-Inspector).

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Log in to access and download your admit card.

RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Exam date and time

Venue of the exam

Reporting time

Instructions for exam day

The examination will be conducted in computer-based test mode with a duration of 90 minutes. The question paper will consist of 120 objective-type questions, each carrying one mark. For every incorrect answer, one-third of a mark will be deducted. Recently, the board issued exam city slips for the RRB RPF SI recruitment exam. These slips provide details such as the exam city, date, and shift timings to help candidates plan their travel accordingly.