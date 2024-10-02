RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 Application Window Reopens Today At rrbapply.gov.in- Here’s How To Apply

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: The RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 application window has reopened, and the online application link is now active. Indian Railways has increased the number of RRB Technician vacancies from 9,144 to 14,298. The registration window has been reopened to allow candidates to apply based on the updated vacancies and eligibility criteria. Interested and eligible applicants can submit their applications on the official website—rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates who have already applied for the Technician Grade 1 Signal and Technician Grade 3 posts are not required to reapply. However, they are permitted to update their educational qualifications, re-upload their photograph and signature, and modify their RRB and post preferences for all Technician Grade-III categories (Cat. No. 02 to 40) according to the revised criteria.

The RRB Technician Exam is anticipated to take place between November and December. However, Indian Railways has not yet announced the official exam date. According to the selection process, candidates who pass the Computer Based Test (CBT) will move on to the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official RRB Apply website at rrbapply.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the apply link and complete the registration process.

After registering, log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

According to the official schedule, the window for application modifications will be open from October 17 to October 21, 2024. Candidates can make changes to their application by paying a fee of ₹250/- per modification. This recruitment drive aims to fill 14,298 technician posts, an increase from the earlier 9,144 for open line (17 categories). The additional posts were added following requests from Zonal Railways and Production Units.

It is important to note that existing candidates will be given the opportunity to modify their selection of RRB, update their preferences for Zonal Railways/Production Units, and adjust their preferences for all eligible Technician Grade III category posts.