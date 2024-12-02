Rs 4.3 Crore Salary Per Year: IIT-Madras Student Creates Record With Massive Placement Offer

IIT Madras has gained attention with a remarkable pre-placement offer (PPO) received by one of its students. Jane Street, a global trading firm, has offered an annual package of ₹4.3 crore for a quantitative trader role in Hong Kong. This package, which includes salary, bonus, and relocation, is the highest offer of the placement season at the institute. The offer was made to a computer science student who previously interned with the company. This highlights IIT Madras's strength in preparing students for competitive global roles. The offer has created excitement on campus, marking a big achievement for the student and reinforcing the institute's reputation for producing world-class talent sought after by top companies.

Top companies and placement

Top companies have made impressive offers at older IITs this placement season. Firms like BlackRock, Glean, and Da Vinci offered packages above Rs 2 crore, while APT Portfolio and Rubrik offered over Rs 1.4 crore. Ebullient Securities and IMC Trading made offers exceeding Rs 1.3 crore, Quadeye offered nearly Rs 1 crore, and Quantbox and Graviton gave packages around Rs 90 lakh. DE Shaw offered between Rs 66-70 lakh, Pace Stock Broking Rs 75 lakh, and Squarepoint Capital more than Rs 65 lakh. Microsoft and Cohesity also made offers in the Rs 40-50 lakh range.

On the first day of placements, big companies like Qualcomm, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Bajaj Auto, Ola Electric, Alphonso, and Nutanix participated actively. Although early high offers don’t always guarantee full placement success, this year’s start is stronger than last year.

IIT Madras officials shared their pride in the students’ achievements, saying these offers reflect the institute’s focus on innovation and critical thinking. With placements just beginning, everyone is watching to see if other IITs can match or exceed these impressive offers. The final placement process began on Sunday at the established IITs, including Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Kanpur, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Guwahati, and BHU.