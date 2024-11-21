RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 Answer Key Released At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

RSMSSB Answer Key 2024: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Commission (RSMSSB) has released the RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 answer key on December 20, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) can download the answer key from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The CET Graduate Level examination was conducted by RSMSSB from September 25 to September 28, 2024, across designated exam centers. The objection window for the RSMSSB CET Graduate Level answer key will be open from November 26 to November 28, 2024. Candidates can submit objections online through the official website. A processing fee will be required for each question challenged.

Candidates wishing to raise objections against the RSMSSB CET Graduation Level answer key can do so between November 26 and November 28, 2024. During this period, objections can be submitted by paying a fee of ₹100 per question.

The provisional answer key was officially released on November 20, 2024. Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board Chairman, Alok Raj, had previously announced the plan to release the provisional answer key on this date via a post on his official X handle.

RSMSSB Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official RSMSSB website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click the link for the RSMSSB CET Graduate Level 2024 Answer Key.

A new page will appear where you need to enter your login credentials.

Submit the details, and the provisional answer key will be displayed on your screen.

Review the answer key and download it.

Save a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates can estimate their probable score using the marking scheme provided with the RSMSSB CET answer key. Each correct answer awards 1 mark. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses, and no marks are given or deducted for unattempted questions.