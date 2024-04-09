RSMSSB CHO Answer Key 2024 Released At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

RSMSSB CHO Answer Key 2024: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) issued the RSMSSB CHO Answer Key 2024 on April 8, 2024. Candidates can submit objections on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, starting today, April 9, 2024. Candidates can file objections from April 9, 2024 to April 11, 2024. There will be a Rs.100 cost for each objection raised.

Candidates are asked to login using their SSO ID and raise their concerns offline. The objection must be done carefully. RSMSSB CHO Exam was held on March 13, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. for the positions of Computer and CHO. The exam had two sections: A (general knowledge) and B (statistics, economics, and mathematics). Sections A and B were worth 30 and 70 marks, respectively. The whole question paper was for 100 marks, and candidates were given two hours to finish the test.

RSMSSB CHO Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. On the official website, click the News and Notifications tab.

3. Choose "05-04-2024 CHO 2022: Press Note for Question Objection" and "05-04-2024 CHO 2022: Primary Answer Key".

4. Click on the answer key and download.

