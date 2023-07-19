SAMS Odisha + 2 Admission 2023 Second Merit List Released At samsodisha.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

SAMS Odisha 2023: Student Academic Management System, Odisha has released SAMS Odisha + 2 Admission 2023 second merit list on July 19, 2023. Candidates who want to check the results can do it through the official site of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in. Along with the second merit list, SAMS Odisha has also released the intimation letter. Candidates will be required to enter their login credentials in the Student Login section to access the SAMS Odisha +2 second merit list 2023. The first merit list was published on July 6, 2023. According to the schedule, the merit list for spot selection will be released on July 27, 2023.

SAMS Odisha Merit List 2023: Direct Link To Check Here

SAMS Odisha Admission 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

2. On homepage, click on Higher Secondary School Plus 2 sections.

3. In the next page, select the merit list link and enter details once link is active.

4. Download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference

According to the website, SAMS Odisha is an integrated portal that provides a common platform for admission into various courses across the State via e-Admission as well as multiple e-Services to students at the institution level via e-Administration.

Second selection candidates will have to report between July 20 and July 22 for admission updation at the Higher Secondary Schools level. The spot selection merit list will be issued on July 27 at 12:30 PM.