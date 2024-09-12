SAMS Odisha Final Round Allotment CPET 2024 Result Released At pg.samsodisha.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

SAMS Odisha 2024: The Odisha Higher Education Department has announced the seat allotment results for the final round of the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) 2024 counselling. Candidates who participated in the third round or final counselling can now check their SAMS Odisha seat allotment results on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) website at pg.samsodisha.gov.in. To access the final seat allotment results, candidates must enter their barcode number, registered mobile number, and complete the captcha verification process.

The CPET 2024 exam was conducted from July 3 to July 14, with the statewide merit list published on August 5. Only candidates who participated in the choice-filling process, which took place from August 6 to August 12, are eligible for inclusion in the seat allotment list.

SAMS Odisha Final Round Allotment 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website at samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Post Graduation’ tab.

Step 3: A new page will appear.

Step 4: Find and select the link labeled ‘Know your selection status (Round 3)’.

Step 5: Enter the necessary credentials as requested and click ‘submit’.

Step 6: Your seat allotment result will be displayed.

SAMS Odisha Final Round Allotment 2024: Important details

Freeze: Candidates accepting the allotted seat must report to the designated college by September 13, 2024, to confirm their admission.

Slide-up: By choosing this option, candidates can participate in the next round of upgradation for a higher-ranked college, provided seats are available.

Float: This option lets candidates keep their current seat while exploring upgradation opportunities. However, if not upgraded, they risk losing the previously allotted seat.