SAMS Odisha Merit List 2024: SAMS Odisha +3 Selection List Released At samsodisha.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

SAMS Odisha Merit List 2024: The Odisha +3 Admission 2024 first seat allotment list was released by the Higher Education Department. The SAMS Odisha +3 selection list 2024 is available for candidates to view and download on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in. The seats allotted to candidates may be moved, frozen, or rearranged to accommodate their preferences. Those who accept the seats are required by the schedule to report to their respective institutes by June 26th or June 29th, 2024. On July 5, 2024, the Odisha SAMS Phase 2 seat allocation list 2024 was released.

Reporting at designated institutions is scheduled to commence on June 26, 2024, and run through June 29, 2024. Institutions will update their records on admitted students during this time. On July 5, 2024, the SAMS Odisha phase 2 seat allotment result will be announced.

SAMS Odisha Merit List 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to samsodisha.gov.in, the official website of SAMS Odisha.

Step 2: Go to the homepage's "Higher Education" section.

Step 3: Click the link labelled "Degree (+3)".

Step 4: Locate the "Round 1 Seat Allotment" option and click on it.

Step 5: Enter your login information, which usually consists of your password and registration mobile number.

Step 6: Check your initial round seat assignment.

The Students' Academic Management System (SAMS) is conducted for students to UG (+3 or degree) programmes in science, arts, commerce, and Sanskrit colleges throughout Odisha.