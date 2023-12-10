SBI Clerk 2023 Registration Ends Today, Last Day To Apply For Over 8K Posts On sbi.co.in- Check Important Details Here

SBI Recruitment 2023: The registration window for the SBI Clerk recruitment drive, aiming to fill 8283 Junior Associate vacancies, is set to close today, December 10. Originally announced on November 17, the application deadline was initially December 7 but was extended to December 10, 2023. Interested candidates who have not yet applied should ensure their registration on sbi.co.in before the closing time. To apply for SBI Clerk 2023, candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 28 and must have been born between April 2, 1995, and April 1, 2003. The candidate must have graduated in any discipline or any equivalent qualification authorized by the central government to be eligible for the examination.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

1. Go to the official website at sbi.co.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link available for Clerk recruitment.

3. Log in using your credentials and proceed with filling up the application form.

4. Upload the necessary documents as asked and make the payment of online application fees.

5. Download the confirmation page after submitting the application.

6. Take its printout for further reference

For candidates falling under SC/ST/PwBD/EESM/DESM categories, the examination fee is exempt. However, general/OBC/EWS category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 750. As per the official notification, the SBI Clerk preliminary exam is slated for January 2024, followed by the main exam in February 2024.

To be eligible for the position, candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government. The preliminary exam, scheduled for January 2024, will cover Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language.