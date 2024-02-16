SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 Released At sbi.co.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: The Junior Associate test was place in four shifts on January 5, 6, 11, and 12. Each shift was for an hour. SBI Clerk paper was divided into three sections: English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Numerical Ability. The main exam will have five sections: General English, Numeric Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, General and Financial Awareness, and Computer Aptitude. The SBI Junior Associate Exam was held in computer-based test mode at several exam locations throughout the country.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Go to SBI's official website, sbi.co.in.

2. Click the careers link on the page.

3. A new page will emerge, and candidates will need to discover the Clerk recruitment link.

4. Click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 link that appears on the page.

5. Fill out the relevant information and click the submit button.

6. Your result will appear on the screen.

The State Bank of India has already published the main exam date. Candidates who pass the mains will take the local language test. The admit card for mains has also been provided. Candidates are recommended to download it at the earliest.