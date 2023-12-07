SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 Last Date To Apply Today At sbi.co.in- Steps To Apply

SBI Clerk 2023 Recruitment: Today is the last date to apply for the total of 8283 posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible for the examination can apply today, December 7, 2023. on the official website of the SBI Clerk.

To apply for SBI Clerk 2023, candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 28 and must have been born between April 2, 1995, and April 1, 2003.

The candidate must have graduated in any discipline or any equivalent qualification authorized by the central government to be eligible for the examination.

SBI Clerk 2023 Recruitment: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website of the SBI Clerk 2023 Recruitment at sbi.co.in/careers.

On the home page, click on the link that reads SBI Clerk 2023 Recruitment.

Login by using your credentials, and proceed with filling out the application form.

Upload all the required documents.

Make the payment on the application form.

Now download the confirmation page after submitting your application.

Take it out for future reference.

Candidates who belong to the SC/ST/PwBD/EESM/DESM categories are exempt from paying the fee for the examination, whereas candidates in the general/OBC/EWS category have to pay Rs. 750.

According to the notification on the official website, the SBI Clerk preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted in January 2024 and the main exam in February 2024.