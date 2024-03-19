SBI PO Final Result 2023-24 Released At sbi.co.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SBI PO Result 2024: The State Bank of India released the SBI PO Final Result 2023 on March 19, 2024. Candidates who participated in the group exercise and interview rounds can view the Probationary Officer final results on SBI's official website, sbi.co.in.The group exercise and interview were held in January 2024. The Bank has announced the roll numbers of the individuals who have been provisionally selected as Probationary Officers.SBI held the PO Prelims examination in November and the Mains examination in February. Candidates who were shortlisted were contacted for interviews, and the final results are now available.

The psychometric test was most likely administered beginning January 16th, and the Group Exercise & Personal Interview (At LHO sites) began January 21st at various exam centres across the country. Candidates who qualified for the main examination were eligible to participate in the interview phase.

SBI PO Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit SBI's official website, sbi.co.in.

Click on the careers link, then on the current openings link.

A new page will open, with a link to the SBI PO 2023 final results.

When you click on the link, the PDF file will open.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

The major exam took place on December 5, 2023, and the results were announced on January 11, 2024.This recruiting drivetime will fill 2000 Probationary Officer positions inside the organisation. The registration period was from September 7 to September 27, 2023.