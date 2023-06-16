SBI Recruitment 2023: 194 Retired Bank Officers Posts On Offer At sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notification for the recruitment of retired bank officers. Prospective candidates who are interested in applying for these positions must complete their applications by the deadline of July 6. The recruitment drive aims to fill 194 vacancies in SBI. Applicants need to visit the official website — https://sbi.co.in/ — and complete the application process. The application window opened on June 15 and will remain open until July 6.

SBI Recruitment for Retired Bank Officers Vacancy Details:

FLC Counsellors: 182 posts

FLC Directors: 12 posts

Age Limit For Retired Bank Officers

As on June 15, 2023, the candidates must not be less than 60 years and not more than 63 years. No relaxation is available for the reserved category.

SBI Recruitment for Retired Bank Officers Contract Period:

The contract period is for a minimum of one year and maximum of three years. Though the contract period can vary and might be of two years even. For further details, check https://sbi.co.in/.

SBI Recruitment 2023 | Eligibility Criteria For Retired Bank Officers

The ideal candidate should be able to provide guidance and assistance to the public concerning matters involving financial institutions. Strong proficiency in the local language (including reading, writing, and speaking), along with basic computer skills, is essential. For detailed information, you can check https://sbi.co.in/.

The roles and responsibilities of the candidates are mentioned on the official website.

Selection Process:

· Shortlisting: According to the criteria of the organisation, candidates will be shortlisted.

· Interview: The selected candidate will have to appear for an interview round, which carries 100 marks. The qualifying marks will be decided by the organisation. The letter for the interview will be sent by email and will be available on the official website.

· Merit list: This is the conclusive stage of the selection process, where candidates will be ranked in descending order, based on their performance.

Documents Required:

· Brief summary of the previous 10 years of experience (assignment-specific details) (PDF)

· ID verification (PDF)

· Date of birth proof (PDF)

· Recent photograph with your signature

· EWS/Caste Certificate SC/ST/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/PwBD (as applicable)

· Any other documents, as required

Salary Structure:

The salary will range from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 60,000 per month.