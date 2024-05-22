SET 2024 Result To Be OUT Today At set-test.org- Steps To Check Scores Here

SET Result 2024: Symbiosis International (Deemed) University will release the SET 2024 results today, May 22. Aspirants who took the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2024 can download their results from the official website, set-test.org. To access the results, candidates need to log in with their SET ID and password. The SET 2024 exam was conducted in two sessions: Test 1 on May 5 and Test 2 on May 11. The result will provide details such as the candidate's name, marks, category, qualifying percentile, and merit or rank.

SET 2024 Results: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website: set-test.org

- Click on the link for the SET 2024 results.

- Log in using your SET ID and password.

- Once logged in, your result will be displayed on the screen.

- Download and print the result for future reference.

Qualified candidates will proceed to the next stages of the admission process, which include a personal interaction and a writing ability test. The category-wise cut-off for the merit and wait lists will be available on the respective institutes' websites. It is important for candidates to review all the details on their scorecards carefully. In case of any discrepancies or errors, candidates should contact the authorities immediately.

SET Result 2024: Details On Scorecard

The SET 2024 scorecard includes vital information such as the candidate's name, obtained marks, category, qualifying percentage, and rank. Ensuring the accuracy of this information is crucial, as it directly impacts the subsequent admission process. Any issues should be promptly reported to the relevant officials to ensure timely corrections.