SLPRB Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024 Released At slprbassam.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SLPRB Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024: The Assam Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment admit card is now available. Candidates can download it from the official SLPRB Assam website, slprbassam.in, by logging in with their application number, name, and date of birth. The written exam for SI recruitment will be held on January 5, 2025. Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card and a government-issued photo ID (Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or voter ID) on exam day. They should also follow the instructions given on the admit card. SLPRB Assam is conducting the recruitment exam for 144 Sub Inspector (UP) Assam Police, 51 Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions, 7 Sub Inspector (Communication) in APRO, and one Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr) under DGCO and CGHG in Assam Police, as advertised separately in 2023. Candidates should verify that their personal details—such as name, photo, signature, etc.—on the admit card are correct.

SLPRB Assam Police SI Admit Card 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the board's website, slprbassam.in.

Click on the admit card download link for the SI written test on the homepage.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Submit the details and download your admit card.

The Assam Police SI exam will be held using the OMR method, consisting of 100 objective-type questions with a total of 100 marks. For each incorrect answer, 0.5 marks will be deducted as negative marking. The exam will have a duration of 180 minutes and is divided into three sections: Logical Reasoning, Aptitude, and Comprehension with 35 questions worth 35 marks, History and Culture of India & Assam with 35 questions worth 35 marks, and General Knowledge with 30 questions worth 30 marks.