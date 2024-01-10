SNAP 2023 Results Declared At snaptest.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scores

SNAP Result 2023: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has released the results of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2023 or SNAP 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website snaptest.org. The examination was conducted in three different slots, with the first Computer-Based Test (CBT) held on December 10, followed by the second on December 17, and the third on December 22. SNAP serves as a mandatory and common entrance exam for securing admission to MBA courses across various institutes under Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

SNAP Result 2023: Direct Link

SNAP Result 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SNAP at snaptest.org.

Step 2: After this click on the "SNAP 2023 result" link, on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the login details.

Step 4: The SNAP result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the SNAP result 2023 and take a printout for further reference.

Upon successful shortlisting for a particular program, candidates are required to engage in the subsequent admission process, which includes the Group Exercise and Personal Interaction (GE-PI) specific to that program, as stated on the examination website. The SNAP exam 2023 was administered by the university on December 10, 17, and 22, 2023. SIU institutions will determine the SNAP cut-off percentiles for shortlisting candidates for the PI (Personal Interaction) round. As the results are announced, candidates are advised to stay updated on further instructions from SIU regarding the admission process.