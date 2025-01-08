SNAP Result 2024 Released At snaptest.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

SNAP Result 2024: The Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) entrance test result has been released today, January 8. Candidates can check and download their SNAP 2024 scorecard from the official website, snaptest.org, by using their SNAP 2024 ID and password. The Symbiosis International University (SIU) conducted the SNAP test on three dates: December 8, December 15, and December 21. SNAP is an all-India computer-based exam used to shortlist candidates for postgraduate (PG) management programs (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programs (PGDM). As per the university, SNAP 2024 allowed candidates to appear for up to three tests. If a candidate took multiple tests, their highest score would be used for the final percentile calculation. There will be no score normalization, but the university ensured that all question papers had the same difficulty level.

The SNAP score, scaled down from 60 to 50 marks, will be considered for the final merit list. The Group Exercise (GE) will carry a weightage of 10 marks, while the Personal Interview (PI) will have a weightage of 40 marks.

SNAP Result 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official SNAP website: snaptest.org.

Click on the “Download Scorecard for SNAP 2024” link on the homepage.

Enter your SNAP ID and password on the login page.

Click the login button to view your SNAP 2024 result on the screen.

Download and print your SNAP 2024 scorecard for future use.

The SNAP 2024 scorecard will display details like the candidate's name, test, marks scored, and qualifying status. As per the SNAP 2024 marking scheme, candidates will earn one mark for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer due to negative marking.

SNAP Result 2024: Shortlisting of candidates

Candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage of the Symbiosis MBA admission process, which includes the Group Exercise and Personal Interview (GE-PI), based on their overall SNAP percentile. Each MBA program has its own admission process, and the cut-off for shortlisting is calculated separately for each program. If a candidate is shortlisted for multiple programs, they will need to attend the GE-PI process for each program individually.