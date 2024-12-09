SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2024 Released At snaptest.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2024: Symbiosis International University has released the admit cards for Test 2 of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2024. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, snaptest.org. Test 2 is scheduled for December 15, 2024, and will be conducted in computer-based test mode. The 60-minute exam’s timing is mentioned on the admit card. SNAP 2024 is being conducted in three sessions — the first was held on December 8, the second on December 15, and the third is set for December 21. Candidates are allowed a maximum of three attempts for the exam. If a candidate appears for the test more than once, only their highest score will be considered for the final percentile calculation, and no normalization will be applied.

SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official SNAP website at snaptest.org.

Select the link for "SNAP Admit Card 2024 for Test 2" on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials on the newly opened page and click "Submit."

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the details, download the admit card, and print a copy for future reference.

As per the official notification, SNAP 2024 Test 2 will be held on December 15 across India. The MBA test will be conducted in a computer-based format and will last one hour. It will include sections on General English, Analytical and Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Quantitative and Data Sufficiency. Each correct answer will earn four marks, while 25 percent of the marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Candidates shortlisted for their chosen programs must participate in the subsequent admission process, which includes the Group Exercise and Personal Interaction (GE-PI) rounds, conducted separately for each MBA program by the respective institutes. Each program calculates its cut-off for shortlisting independently. A candidate may qualify for multiple programs based on their overall SNAP percentile and must attend the GE-PI rounds for each program individually. The final merit list is determined by scaling the SNAP score (out of 60) to 50 marks, along with 10 marks for Group Exercise and 40 marks for Personal Interaction.