SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Result To Be OUT On This Date At ssc.nic.in- Steps To Check Here

SSC CGL Result 2023: The SSC CGL Tier 1 Result is forthcoming. Candidates are anxiously awaiting the results after more than a month has passed since SSC released the preliminary answer key. There are about 15 million applicants who show up for the exam, and those who pass the Tier 1 exam are entitled to take the Tier 2 exam. When the results are released, a link to the SSC CGL Result 2023 will be posted on the official website, ssc.nic.in. 7,500 positions, including Junior Statistical Officer and Assistant Audit Officer, were up for grabs in the SSC CGL 2023 recruiting process. The tier 1 recruiting exam was placed between July 14 and July 27, and the solution manual was released in August 2023.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2023: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Open the results tab.

Now go to the CGL exam page.

Open the result PDF and check your result.

The SSC CGL cut-off for 2023 will be released alongside the outcome. The SSC publishes the required scores for each position. Candidates will be eligible to take the SSC CGL Tier 2 test if they reach the category-specific cutoff. The Tier 1 qualifying candidates will take the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam. All three papers will be administered via computer-based testing (CBT).