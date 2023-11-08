SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 Result 2023 To Be OUT On This Date At ssc.nic.in- Check Cut Off And Other Details Here

SSC CGL 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to publish the results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) tier II 2023 on the SSC official website soon. Candidates who took the SSC CGL tier 2 test can view and download the SSC CGL 2023 tier 2 results from the official website at ssc.nic.in once they are announced. The SSC CGL 2023 tier 2 examination was held on October 26 and 27, 2023, at various locations around the country. On October 30, the SSC CGL 2023 tier 2 answer key was revealed.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the SSC official website at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, go to the result tab.

Click on the SSC CGL result 2023 tier 2 link.

A PDF file will appear on the screen, with the roll numbers and names of selected CGL candidates.

Download and save the SSC CGL 2023 tier 2 result for future reference.

SSC CGL tier 2 cut-off

Category Cut-off marks (expected) SC 213 ST 192 OBC 242 EWS 228 UR 270 ESM 79 OH 187 HH 77 VH 158 PwD 79

