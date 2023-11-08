SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 Result 2023 To Be OUT On This Date At ssc.nic.in- Check Cut Off And Other Details Here
SSC CGL 2023: The SSC CGL 2023 tier 2 results will be available for download on the official website at ssc.nic.in, scroll down for more details.
SSC CGL 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to publish the results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) tier II 2023 on the SSC official website soon. Candidates who took the SSC CGL tier 2 test can view and download the SSC CGL 2023 tier 2 results from the official website at ssc.nic.in once they are announced. The SSC CGL 2023 tier 2 examination was held on October 26 and 27, 2023, at various locations around the country. On October 30, the SSC CGL 2023 tier 2 answer key was revealed.
SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2023: Steps to check here
- Visit the SSC official website at ssc.nic.in.
- On the homepage, go to the result tab.
- Click on the SSC CGL result 2023 tier 2 link.
- A PDF file will appear on the screen, with the roll numbers and names of selected CGL candidates.
- Download and save the SSC CGL 2023 tier 2 result for future reference.
SSC CGL tier 2 cut-off
|Category
|Cut-off marks (expected)
|SC
|213
|ST
|192
|OBC
|242
|EWS
|228
|UR
|270
|ESM
|79
|OH
|187
|HH
|77
|VH
|158
|PwD
|79
SSC CGL is determined by the factors:
- The total number of open positions.
- The total number of candidates who took the SSC CGL tier 2 exam in 2023.
- The difficulty level of the SSC CGL tier 2 exam.
- Candidates selection ratio for SSC CGL 2023 exam tiers I, II, and III.
