trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2685653
NewsEducation
SSC CGL 2023

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 Result 2023 To Be OUT On This Date At ssc.nic.in- Check Cut Off And Other Details Here

SSC CGL 2023: The SSC CGL 2023 tier 2 results will be available for download on the official website at ssc.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 12:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 2 Result 2023 To Be OUT On This Date At ssc.nic.in- Check Cut Off And Other Details Here

SSC CGL 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to publish the results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) tier II 2023 on the SSC official website soon. Candidates who took the SSC CGL tier 2 test can view and download the SSC CGL 2023 tier 2 results from the official website at ssc.nic.in once they are announced. The SSC CGL 2023 tier 2 examination was held on October 26 and 27, 2023, at various locations around the country. On October 30, the SSC CGL 2023 tier 2 answer key was revealed.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result 2023: Steps to check here

  • Visit the SSC official website at ssc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the result tab.
  • Click on the SSC CGL result 2023 tier 2 link.
  • A PDF file will appear on the screen, with the roll numbers and names of selected CGL candidates.
  • Download and save the SSC CGL 2023 tier 2 result for future reference.

SSC CGL tier 2 cut-off

Category Cut-off marks (expected)
SC 213
ST 192
OBC 242
EWS 228
UR 270
ESM 79
OH 187
HH 77
VH 158
PwD 79

SSC CGL is determined by the factors:

  1. The total number of open positions.
  2. The total number of candidates who took the SSC CGL tier 2 exam in 2023.
  3. The difficulty level of the SSC CGL tier 2 exam.
  4. Candidates selection ratio for SSC CGL 2023 exam tiers I, II, and III.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
DNA Video
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
DNA Video
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Real Time 'Pollution Report' of Delhi-NCR
DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment
DNA Video
Elvish Yadav FIR News: 'Cobra incident' of famous YouTuber!
dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle