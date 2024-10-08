SSC CGL Result 2024 Tier I Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At ssc.gov.in- Check Details Here

SSC CGL Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the objection window for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination today, October 8, 2024. Earlier this month, SSC released the provisional answer key and invited objections. Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key must submit their objections by the deadline. Following the submission, SSC will review and correct the answer key where necessary. The SSC CGL results and final answer key are expected to be released together next week. Candidates should have their registration number and password or date of birth ready to check and download their scorecards.

Candidates who qualify for the Tier I exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier II exam. Admit cards for Tier II will be released separately on the official website. This recruitment drive by the Staff Selection Commission aims to fill a total of 17,727 posts. The selection process for Combined Graduate Level positions will follow a two-tier format. The candidate response sheets, along with the tentative answer keys, are now available and can be accessed on the Commission's official website (https://ssc.gov.in/). Candidates can log in using their registration number and password during the specified period. The minimum qualifying marks for the exam are set at 30% for unreserved categories, 25% for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20% for all other categories

SSC CGL Result 2024: Steps to raise objections here

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login option and enter your login credentials.

Step 3: Navigate to the "My Applications" section and select the option to challenge the answer key.

Step 4: Choose the specific question ID you want to challenge and upload any required documents.

Step 5: Complete the payment process, review your submission, and click "Submit" to finalize the challenge.

To submit challenges, candidates must pay a fee of INR 100 per question. Initially, the deadline for submitting objections was October 6, but it was extended to October 8, 2024, due to heavy server traffic. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was conducted from September 9 to 26, featuring four sections, each with 25 questions, for 50 marks per section. Candidates will be awarded two marks for every correct answer, while 0.50 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.