SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 Declared at ssc.nic.in, Here's Direct Link to Check cut-off Marks

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday (February 9) declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022. The cut-offs for the SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 have been published on Commission's official website at https://ssc.nic.in. The Commission had conducted the CGL Examination (Tier-I), 2022 from December 12, 2022, to December 13, 2022, in a Computer Based Mode. Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in the Tier-II examination.

"Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2), and all posts other than AAOs & JSO (List-3)," the SSC said.

The result of as many as 134 candidates has been kept withheld in compliance with various court orders, the Commission said.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on February 22, 2023, on the Commission's website at https://ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can also check their individual marks from February 22 to March 08 by logging in through their Registered ID and Password at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam to be held in March

The Tier-II of the SSC CGL Examination, 2022 is scheduled from March 2, 2023, to March 7, 2023, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.