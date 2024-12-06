SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024 Declared At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam results on December 5, 2024. Candidates can check their results on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The Tier 2 exam is scheduled for January 18, 19, and 20, 2025. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam took place from September 9 to 24, 2024, and the provisional answer key was released on October 3. The objection window closed on October 8. The SSC CGL 2024 recruitment aims to fill 17,727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ vacancies in the central government.

Since the Tier-I Computer-Based Examination was held across multiple shifts, the candidates' scores have been normalized using the formula provided by the Commission on its website on February 7, 2019. These normalized marks have been used to determine candidates' eligibility for the next stage of the examination, Tier-II.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: ssc.gov.in.

Click on the link for SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024 available on the homepage.

A PDF file containing the result will open.

Use the search option to find your roll number and check your qualifying status.

Download the SSC CGL 2024 merit list and save it for future reference.

Document Verification (DV) will be conducted by the respective User Departments/Organizations after the final results are announced. Candidates must bring both original and photocopies of the documents listed in the official notification for the verification process.

SSC CGL Tier 1: Exam pattern

The Tier 1 exam consisted of objective, multiple-choice questions across four sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section contained 25 questions, with a maximum of 50 marks per section. The minimum qualifying marks for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam are set as follows: 30% for unreserved candidates, 25% for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20% for other categories.