SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2024 To Be OUT Soon At ssc.gov.in- Check Details Here

SSC CGL Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the results of the SSC CGL 2024 Tier I exam soon. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 Tier I, will be able to check their results on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in. The Combined Graduate Level Examination 2024 took place from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centers nationwide. The Tier-I exam featured multiple-choice, objective-type questions covering General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, with a total of 50 marks. All questions, except for English Comprehension, were available in both English and Hindi. The provisional answer key was released on October 4, 2024. The objection window was open from October 3 to October 8, 2024.

The minimum qualifying marks for the examination are set at 30% for unreserved candidates, 25% for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20% for all other categories. This recruitment drive aims to fill 17,727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ positions across various Ministries, Departments, and Organizations of the Government of India, as well as several Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, and Tribunals.

SSC CGL Result 2024: Steps to check here

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the Constable Recruitment Exam Result link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login details on the new window.

Submit the information to view your result.

Download and save a copy of the scorecard for future reference.

The provisional answer key for the CGL Tier 1 examination was issued on October 4, 2024, with candidates given the opportunity to submit objections from October 3 to October 8. The results are expected to be announced soon on ssc.gov.in. Candidates will need to participate in Document Verification, bringing both photocopies and original documents as specified in the official notification.