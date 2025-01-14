SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024-25 To Be Released Today At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

SSC CGL Admit Card 2024-25: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will issue admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2024 Tier 2 exam today, January 14, 2025. Candidates who qualified for Tier 1 can view the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam City Slip 2024 on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The Tier 2 exam will take place on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025. The official notice here, “The ‘Admission Certificate’ and ‘Scribe’s Entry Pass (for own scribe)’ for the said examination will tentatively be available for download w. e. f. 14.01.2025. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the Commission ssc.gov.in in a similar manner.” This recruitment aims to fill 18,236 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ vacancies in the Central Government.

Tier-II will have two papers, conducted on separate shifts or days. Paper-I is mandatory for all posts, while Paper-II is only for candidates applying for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation or Statistical Investigator Grade-II in the Registrar General of India office (Ministry of Home Affairs) and who are shortlisted for these posts in Tier-I. The admit card for Tier 2 and the 'Scribe's Entry Pass (for own scribe)' are expected to be available today, January 14, 2025. The registration process began on June 24 and ended on July 24, 2024.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2024-25: Steps to download here

Go to the SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Log in using your credentials.

Click on the link for the SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 on the homepage.

A new page will appear; click on the download link.

Your admit card will be downloaded.

Take a printout for future reference.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 recruitment exam took place from September 9 to September 26, 2024, with the answer key released in October. The Tier 1 result was announced on December 3, followed by the scorecard on December 17.