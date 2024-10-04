SSC CGL Tier I Exam Answer Key 2024 Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC CGL Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I exam on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The Tier I exam took place between September 9 and September 26 across various centres nationwide. Candidates who appeared for the exam during these dates can now access and download the answer key. The objection window is open and will remain active until October 6, 2024, at 6 PM. To view and download the answer key, candidates must log in using their registration number and password.

"Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 03.10.2024 (6.00 PM) to 06.10.2024 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 06.10.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances. "Candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” reads the official notice.

The minimum qualifying marks for the exam are 30% for unreserved candidates, 25% for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20% for others. Candidates can review the answer keys and submit online representations, if needed, within the specified time frame, with a fee of ₹100 per question, which is non-refundable. The Tier-I exam featured objective-type multiple-choice questions across four sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section included 25 questions, with a maximum of 50 marks. The questions were available in both English and Hindi, except for the English Comprehension section.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, find and click the link titled "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) - 2024."

On the next page, select the answer key link.

Log in with the necessary credentials to view the answer key.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Review it carefully, download it, and print a copy for future reference.

Following the established procedure, SSC will review the objections raised by candidates and revise the answer key if any challenge is found valid. The final answer key, along with the results, is expected to be released by October 20.