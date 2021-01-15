हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SSC

SSC CHSL 2019-2020 result for Tier 1 to be declared today, check ssc.nic.in for updates

Candidates who have appeared for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL 2019-2020 result for Tier 1 to be declared today, check ssc.nic.in for updates

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commision (SSC) will declare its Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam result Friday (January 15). 

Candidates who appeared for the examinations will be able to check their SSC CHSL result 2019 online at the official website https://ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC CHSL 2019 Result:

* Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

* On the homepage click on the SSC CHSL result link to view your result

* Search for your roll number in the merit list

* Download the results and take their print out for future reference

To check your marks you will have to login using application number and date of birth.

The SSC had conducted the CHSL Tier 1 exam on March 17 and 19 amid the coronavirus pandemic. While for those candidates who could not appear in the March exam the exams were held on October 12, 16, 19, 21 and 26. 

Its answer key was released on November 6.

