SSC CHSL 2023: Apply Before June 8 — 1,600 Vacancies Up For Grabs

SSC is targeting Group C recruitment and has announced 1600 total vacancies for these positions.

Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 06:13 PM IST
  • SSC CHSL exam 2023 applications close on June 8.
  • Numerous Group C positions are available in government offices.
  • 1,600 vacancies with competitive salary announced for the CHSL exam.

The application process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2023, conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), will conclude tomorrow, June 8. This examination is designed to recruit candidates for Group C positions, including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operators (DEO), within various government offices, ministries, and departments of India. The SSC has announced a tentative total vacancy of 1,600 posts for these positions. Interested individuals can submit their applications via the official SSC website at https://ssc.nic.in/. To ensure a successful application, the commission advises applicants to submit their forms before the closing date to avoid any last-minute issues.

The salary for these posts will vary between Rs 19,900 and Rs 92,300, depending on the specific job role and the candidate's qualifications.

SSC CHSL 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC – https://ssc.nic.in/

Step 2: Submit details such as your contact information and others, to register

Step 3: Now, login to the application portal with your registration ID and password

Step 4: Fill out the registration form by entering the requested details

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Download the form and save it for further use

Candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 100 except for SC/ST/PWD and female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the exam, candidates must have successfully completed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or university. The minimum age requirement for the posts is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 27 years. For the position of Data Entry Operator in the office of the Comptroller and Audit General of India, candidates must have passed the intermediate exams with Mathematics as a subject from a recognised board.

Exam Pattern

The SSC CHSL examination follows a computer-based format and is divided into two parts — Tier I and Tier II. Tier I consists of objective questions, and the duration of the test is one hour. There will be 100 questions, each carrying two marks for a correct answer. Negative marking is applicable, with a deduction of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Tier II comprises two sessions, namely Session I and Session II. The second session involves a skill test for all the posts.

For detailed information on the exam pattern, syllabus, reservation policies, and important instructions, candidates are advised to refer to the information brochure published by the SSC on its official website.

