SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024: Final Answer Key Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024: The SSC CHSL Result 2024 was announced in September, and now the marks have been released. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made the final answer key, question papers, and marks for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam available. Candidates who took the exam can access and download their results from the official website, ssc.gov.in. To view their marks, candidates must log in using their registered ID and password. Marks for both qualified and non-qualified candidates are available online from October 16 to November 6, along with the final answer key.

According to official information, 41,465 candidates have been shortlisted for the SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) in various government departments and offices. Candidates are advised to print their final answer keys, question papers, and scorecards, as these will no longer be available after the specified time. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 final answer key release notification can be accessed through the link provided here.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the login portal.

Enter your registered ID and password to log in.

Access your marks and the final answer key.

Download and save the file for future reference.

The SSC CHSL exam took place from July 1 to July 12, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on July 18, and candidates could submit objections until July 23. The SSC CHSL result was declared on September 26, 2024, with the Tier 1 exam marks uploaded on October 16, 2024.