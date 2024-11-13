SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 2 Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, via the designated login module. According to an official notice, candidates who have opted for a scribe can also download the scribe entry pass through the login module until November 16. A total of 39,835 candidates have qualified for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) positions, while 1,630 candidates have qualified for the Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade ‘A’ posts. These candidates are eligible to take the Tier II examination.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL) Tier 2 exam on November 18, 2024. A total of 41,465 candidates are set to appear for the exam and the typing proficiency test.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website (ssc.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on the login link and enter your login details, including your registration number and date of birth.

Step 3: After logging in, your SSC CHSL Tier II 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Review the admit card carefully to ensure there are no spelling or factual errors.

Step 5: Download the admit card and keep a printed copy for future reference.

The SSC CHSL Tier II exam will consist of two parts: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be 2 hours and 30 minutes long, while Paper 2 will last 2 hours. The exam pattern includes three sections. Section 1 will cover topics related to mathematical abilities, reasoning, and general intelligence. Section 2 will include questions on the English language, comprehension, and general awareness. Section 3 will test the candidate's computer knowledge and skills.

The SSC CHSL Tier II exam will be conducted to fill a total of 3,712 Group C positions, including Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operator roles across various Ministries, Departments, Offices of the Government of India, as well as Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, and Tribunals. The final merit list will be based solely on candidates' overall performance in the Tier II exam. Candidates who qualify for the Tier II exam will be required to undergo a document verification process.