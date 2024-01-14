trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709514
SSC CHSL ANSWER KEY 2023

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Answer Key 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in- Direct Link To Download Here

The SSC CHSL Tier II 2023 answer key is now available. Scroll down for the direct link and steps to download it. The last day to raise objections is until Jan 15.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 02:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: SSC CHSL Tier II 2023 Answer Key has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. The released answer key is only preliminary. Candidates who took the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (Tier-II) in 2023 can now access and download the answer key. Candidates should be aware that the final answer key will be generated after taking into account the objections expressed by candidates. 

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: Direct Link

Candidate's response sheets along with the tentative answer keys are available on the link given below. As per the notice, it is advised that the candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets as the same may not be available after the specified time limit.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023: Steps To Download Answer Key Here

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2022".

3. Answer key PDF will open up, click on the link.

4. View the answer key and download the same.

5. Raise objections against it (if required).

6. Pay the fee and submit.

7. Download the confirmation page for future reference

The representations in respect of the answer keys may be submitted online from January 13th, 2024, from 4 PM till January 15th, 2024, till 4 PM on payment of Rs.100 question per answer challenge. 

