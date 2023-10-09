SSC CPO 2023: SI, CAPF Result To Be Out Soon, Answer Key Objection Ends Today At ssc.nic.in- Check Cut Off, Direct Link Here

SSC CPO 2023: The objection window for the SSC SI and CAPF answer key is scheduled to close today, October 9, 2023, as per SSC's official announcement. Candidates who participated in the examination are urged to promptly submit any objections through the official website, ssc.nic.in, before the deadline. The answer keys and response sheets were made available for download on October 7, 2023. Notably, the objection window opened on October 7, 2023, at 5 PM and is set to conclude on October 9, 2023, at 5 PM.

SSC CPO 2023: Here's How To Download SSC SI, CAPF Answer Key

1. Go to the official website - ssc.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFS Examination answer key notice

3. Scroll down and then select link to download answer key provided below

4. Enter your registration number and other details

5. Download the answer key and raise objections

6. Submit the form and print the copy for future use

SSC CPO Cut Off 2023

The SSC CPO Tier 1 exam took place from October 3 to October 5, 2023, spanning multiple shifts and accommodating a significant number of SSC aspirants. The cutoff marks for this examination will soon be disclosed by the Staff Selection Commission, and they will be released alongside the examination results. The determination of the cutoff marks will consider various factors such as the number of candidates who participated in the exam, the level of difficulty, and the number of vacancies allocated for each position.