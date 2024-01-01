SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for the Computer Based Examination of Delhi Police Constable 2023 on the official website ssc.nic.in. The examination for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police took place from November 11 to December 3. A total of 86,049 candidates have qualified for PE&MT/DV. Among the selected candidates, 13,912 are from the SC category, 4,727 from ST, 5,148 from OBC, 9,223 from EWS, and 53,039 from the UR category.

The results of 182 candidates have been withheld due to suspected malpractices for further scrutiny, as per List-III mentioned in the notice.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in

Navigate to the 'Result' section on the homepage

Select the link for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2023 Result for Male, Female, and Withheld Candidates List

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and keep a copy for future reference.

"Shortlisted candidates will be called for PE&MT/DV which shall be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of PE&MT/DV shall be communicated by the Delhi Police in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website of Delhi Police (i.e. https://delhipolice.gov.in/) for further updates regarding the PE&MT/DV,” reads the official notice.