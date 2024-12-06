SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26: CGL, SI, CHSL, MTS Exam And Other Exam Tentative Dates Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Schedule Here

SSC Exam Calendar 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26. The tentative schedule for exams in 2025-2026 is now available on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. The calendar includes exam dates for various SSC examinations, such as departmental competitive exams, selection posts, CGL, CHSL, MTS, Stenographer, SI, JHT, and more. According to the schedule, the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 is set to take place between June and July 2025. The registration process for Tier I will open on April 22, 2025, and close on May 21, 2025.

SSC Exam Calendar 2025: Important Dates

JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (only for DoPT)

Paper-I (CBE): 28-Feb-2025 (Friday) to 20-Mar-2025 (Thursday)

Result: Apr-May 2025

SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (only for DoPT)

Paper-I (CBE): 06-Mar-2025 (Thursday) to 26-Mar-2025 (Wednesday)

Result: Apr-May 2025

ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2022-2024

Paper-I (CBE): 20-Mar-2025 (Thursday) to 09-Apr-2025 (Wednesday)

Result: Apr-May 2025

Selection Post Examination, Phase-XIII, 2025

CBE: 16-Apr-2025 (Wednesday) to 15-May-2025 (Thursday)

Result: Jun-Jul 2025

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025

Tier-I (CBE): 22-Apr-2025 (Tuesday) to 21-May-2025 (Wednesday)

Result: Jun-Jul 2025

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025

Paper-I (CBE): 16-May-2025 (Friday) to 14-Jun-2025 (Saturday)

Result: Jul-Aug 2025

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025

Tier-I (CBE): 27-May-2025 (Tuesday) to 25-Jun-2025 (Wednesday)

Result: Jul-Aug 2025

Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2025

CBE: 26-Jun-2025 (Thursday) to 25-Jul-2025 (Friday)

Result: Sep-Oct 2025

Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2025

CBE: 29-Jul-2025 (Tuesday) to 21-Aug-2025 (Thursday)

Result: Oct-Nov 2025

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025

Paper-I (CBE): 05-Aug-2025 (Tuesday) to 28-Aug-2025 (Thursday)

Result: Oct-Nov 2025

Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025

Paper-I (CBE): 26-Aug-2025 (Tuesday) to 18-Sep-2025 (Thursday)

Result: Oct-Nov 2025

Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025

CBE: 02-Sep-2025 (Tuesday) to 01-Oct-2025 (Wednesday)

Result: Nov-Dec 2025

Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025

CBE: 19-Sep-2025 (Friday) to 12-Oct-2025 (Sunday)

Result: Nov-Dec 2025

Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025

CBE: 07-Oct-2025 (Tuesday) to 05-Nov-2025 (Wednesday)

Result: Dec 2025 - Jan 2026

Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025

CBE: 14-Oct-2025 (Tuesday) to 06-Nov-2025 (Thursday)

Result: Dec 2025 - Jan 2026

Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025

Paper-I (CBE): 30-Oct-2025 (Thursday) to 19-Nov-2025 (Wednesday)

Result: Jan-Feb 2026

Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026

CBE: 11-Nov-2025 (Tuesday) to 15-Dec-2025 (Monday)

Result: Mar-Apr 2026

JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025

Paper-I (CBE): 16-Dec-2025 (Tuesday) to 05-Jan-2026 (Monday)

Result: Jan-Feb 2026

SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025

Paper-I (CBE): 23-Dec-2025 (Tuesday) to 12-Jan-2026 (Monday)

Result: Jan-Feb 2026

ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025

Paper-I (CBE): 15-Jan-2026 (Thursday) to 04-Feb-2026 (Wednesday)

Result: Mar-Apr 2026

SSC Exam Calendar 2025: Steps to download schedule here

Go to the official website: ssc.gov.in.

Click on the link for the SSC Tentative Exam Schedule 2025 PDF.

The tentative exam schedule for 2025 will appear on your screen and will be ready for download.

Save the SSC tentative date sheet 2025 for future reference.

The Sub-Inspector (SI) Examination for Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) 2025 is scheduled for July-August 2025. The registration period will run from May 16 to June 14, 2025. Similarly, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Examination 2025 is also planned for July-August 2025. The registration process for CHSL will begin on May 27, 2025, and conclude on June 25, 2025.