SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26: CGL, SI, CHSL, MTS Exam And Other Exam Tentative Dates Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Schedule Here
SSC Exam Calendar 2025: As per the SSC exam calendar 2025, the SSC CGL 2025 exam is scheduled for June-July 2025, while the SSC CHSL 2025 exam will take place in July-August 2025, scroll down for official notice and other details here.
SSC Exam Calendar 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26. The tentative schedule for exams in 2025-2026 is now available on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. The calendar includes exam dates for various SSC examinations, such as departmental competitive exams, selection posts, CGL, CHSL, MTS, Stenographer, SI, JHT, and more. According to the schedule, the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 is set to take place between June and July 2025. The registration process for Tier I will open on April 22, 2025, and close on May 21, 2025.
SSC Exam Calendar 2025: Important Dates
JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (only for DoPT)
Paper-I (CBE): 28-Feb-2025 (Friday) to 20-Mar-2025 (Thursday)
Result: Apr-May 2025
SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (only for DoPT)
Paper-I (CBE): 06-Mar-2025 (Thursday) to 26-Mar-2025 (Wednesday)
Result: Apr-May 2025
ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2022-2024
Paper-I (CBE): 20-Mar-2025 (Thursday) to 09-Apr-2025 (Wednesday)
Result: Apr-May 2025
Selection Post Examination, Phase-XIII, 2025
CBE: 16-Apr-2025 (Wednesday) to 15-May-2025 (Thursday)
Result: Jun-Jul 2025
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025
Tier-I (CBE): 22-Apr-2025 (Tuesday) to 21-May-2025 (Wednesday)
Result: Jun-Jul 2025
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025
Paper-I (CBE): 16-May-2025 (Friday) to 14-Jun-2025 (Saturday)
Result: Jul-Aug 2025
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025
Tier-I (CBE): 27-May-2025 (Tuesday) to 25-Jun-2025 (Wednesday)
Result: Jul-Aug 2025
Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2025
CBE: 26-Jun-2025 (Thursday) to 25-Jul-2025 (Friday)
Result: Sep-Oct 2025
Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2025
CBE: 29-Jul-2025 (Tuesday) to 21-Aug-2025 (Thursday)
Result: Oct-Nov 2025
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025
Paper-I (CBE): 05-Aug-2025 (Tuesday) to 28-Aug-2025 (Thursday)
Result: Oct-Nov 2025
Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025
Paper-I (CBE): 26-Aug-2025 (Tuesday) to 18-Sep-2025 (Thursday)
Result: Oct-Nov 2025
Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025
CBE: 02-Sep-2025 (Tuesday) to 01-Oct-2025 (Wednesday)
Result: Nov-Dec 2025
Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025
CBE: 19-Sep-2025 (Friday) to 12-Oct-2025 (Sunday)
Result: Nov-Dec 2025
Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025
CBE: 07-Oct-2025 (Tuesday) to 05-Nov-2025 (Wednesday)
Result: Dec 2025 - Jan 2026
Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)) in Delhi Police Examination, 2025
CBE: 14-Oct-2025 (Tuesday) to 06-Nov-2025 (Thursday)
Result: Dec 2025 - Jan 2026
Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025
Paper-I (CBE): 30-Oct-2025 (Thursday) to 19-Nov-2025 (Wednesday)
Result: Jan-Feb 2026
Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026
CBE: 11-Nov-2025 (Tuesday) to 15-Dec-2025 (Monday)
Result: Mar-Apr 2026
JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025
Paper-I (CBE): 16-Dec-2025 (Tuesday) to 05-Jan-2026 (Monday)
Result: Jan-Feb 2026
SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025
Paper-I (CBE): 23-Dec-2025 (Tuesday) to 12-Jan-2026 (Monday)
Result: Jan-Feb 2026
ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025
Paper-I (CBE): 15-Jan-2026 (Thursday) to 04-Feb-2026 (Wednesday)
Result: Mar-Apr 2026
SSC Exam Calendar 2025: Steps to download schedule here
- Go to the official website: ssc.gov.in.
- Click on the link for the SSC Tentative Exam Schedule 2025 PDF.
- The tentative exam schedule for 2025 will appear on your screen and will be ready for download.
- Save the SSC tentative date sheet 2025 for future reference.
SSC Exam Calendar 2025; direct link to download official notice here
The Sub-Inspector (SI) Examination for Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) 2025 is scheduled for July-August 2025. The registration period will run from May 16 to June 14, 2025. Similarly, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Examination 2025 is also planned for July-August 2025. The registration process for CHSL will begin on May 27, 2025, and conclude on June 25, 2025.
