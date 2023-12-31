SSC GD Constable 2024 Application Window To Close Today, Last Day To Apply For 26,000 Posts At ssc.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Register Here

SSC GD Constable Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission is set to conclude the application window for SSC GD Constable today, December 31, 2023. Interested candidates can complete the SSC GD Constable 2024 application form on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Prior to initiating the application process for SSC GD Constable 2024, applicants are strongly encouraged to thoroughly review the eligibility criteria outlined in the comprehensive notification. It is essential for candidates to prepare certain details and relevant documents, including a photo identity proof, mobile number, active email id, and educational certificates, before proceeding with the application.

The examination will be conducted from February 20 to 29 and March 1 to 12. The examination will be categorised into four main stages including a Computer Based Test (CBT), a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a Physical Standard Test (PST). The Staff Selection Commission will be looking to fill 26,146 vacancies for General Duty Constables across the country.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2023-24: Direct Link

SSC GD Constable 2024: Steps To Apply Here

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Now you will be prompted to fill out the registration form by providing all the required information. This will include your full name, email ID and contact information.

Step 3: Candidates will next have to log in themselves once the credentials have been generated.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form and provide the details as prompted.

Step 5: Now you will be asked to upload the documents followed by an application fee payment.

Step 6: Once you have paid the fee the application form should be displayed on your screen.

Step 7: Download the file and take a printout so that it can be used for future reference.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates aspiring to become SSC GD Constables must have successfully completed their Matriculation or class 10 examinations from a recognized board or university. Eligibility requires candidates to be at least 18 years old and not more than 23 years old. It's essential to note that candidates failing to meet these criteria will be excluded from the application process.

SSC GD Constable 2024: Vacancies

According to the official notification, there are 26,146 vacancies for the SSC GD Constable post. SSC has allocated 23,347 positions for males and 2,799 positions for females. It is strongly advised to rely solely on the information provided in the official notification.