SSC GD Constable 2024 Notification Likely To Be Released Today At ssc.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

SSC GD Constable 2024: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, is expected to announce the General Duty (GD) constable 2024 notification today, November 24, on ssc.nic.in. SSC will begin registering as soon as the notification is posted on the official website. According to the preliminary calendar, the deadline for submitting SSC GD 2024 application forms is December 28.The SSC GD Constable 2024 exam will be held on February 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, and March 1, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 2024. The exam will be divided into four stages: computer-based testing (CBT), physical efficiency testing (PET), physical standard testing (PST), and a medical examination.

The age limit for restricted category candidates will be reduced. Candidates must have completed the matriculation or class ten examination from a recognised board. The SSC GD Constable Exam will be a computer-based exam lasting 60 minutes and divided into four sections: general intelligence and reasoning, general knowledge and awareness, elementary mathematics, and English/Hindi.

SSC GD Constable 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Go to the commission's official website, ssc.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, select the 'Apply' button.

3. Navigate to the Constable GD notification.

4. Read the notification and click the link to open the application.

5. Apply online, upload necessary documents, and submit the form.

6. Print it out for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates will be assigned to positions in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Assam Rifles (AR), and NIA (National Investigation Agency).