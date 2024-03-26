SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024 Admit Card Out For Re-Exam- Check Steps To Download Here

SSC GD Admit Card 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the admit card link for the re-examination of the SSC GD Constable 2024. This link is accessible on the regional websites of SSC Central (CR), Northern (NR), North Eastern (NE), and Western (WR). Candidates are required to log in using their registration ID and date of birth to download the SSC GD re-exam admit card 2024. An official notification dated March 20, 2024, was released by the SSC, announcing the re-examination for a specific group of candidates.

SSC GD Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

The re-exam is scheduled for March 30, 2024, and will involve 16,185 candidates. It's noteworthy that the SSC GD 2024 exam, originally held from February 20 to March 7, is not cancelled. However, due to technical issues, a select number of exam centers necessitate a re-examination.

SSC GD Re-Exam Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website of SSC, specifically the regional site relevant to them - CR, NR, ER, NER, WR.

- Locate and click on the SSC GD re-exam admit card link on the homepage.

- Input the registration number and date of birth in the specified fields.

- Download the SSC GD admit card 2024.

- Ensure to print a copy of the admit card for future reference.

It's essential to note that only candidates whose examination centers are listed for re-examination will be permitted to participate. The SSC GD recruitment drive for 2024 aims to fill 26,146 vacancies. This re-examination process ensures fairness and integrity in the selection process despite the technical challenges faced at certain centers during the initial examination period.