SSC GD Constable Result 2024 To Be Released Soon At ssc.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

SSC GD Constable Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the SSC GD Final Result 2024 soon. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment process for Constable (GD) positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles can check their results on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in once released. The recruitment process includes a Computer-Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

The PST/PET events, followed by Document Verification (DV), Detailed Medical Examination (DME), and Review Medical Examination (RME) for candidates shortlisted in the CBE, began on September 23, 2024, for the CT (GD) exam in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB. Through the SSC GD recruitment process, a total of 46,617 vacancies will be filled, including 12,076 posts in the BSF, 13,632 in the CISF, 9,410 in the CRPF, 1,926 in the SSB, 6,287 in the ITBP, 2,990 in the AR, and 296 in the SSF.

SSC GD Constable 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the ‘Result’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link labeled ‘SSC GD Constable Final Merit List 2024’ when it becomes available.

Step 4: In the newly opened PDF file, search for your roll number and verify your details.

Step 5: Download the file and keep a printed copy for future reference.

The SSC GD written examination was held from February 20 to March 7, and again on March 30, 2024. The results were announced on July 11, 2024. Candidates who qualified in the written test advanced to the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) rounds.

According to the official SSC GD notification, candidates in the general category or ex-servicemen must score at least 35 percent to qualify. For candidates from SC, ST, or OBC categories, the minimum qualifying mark is set at 33 percent.