SSC Grade C Stenographer LDCE Final Results 2017 Released At ssc.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC Results 2017: SSC has released the tentative answers for the SSC Stenographer Grade C LDCE Exam 2017, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 03:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
SSC Results 2017: The Staff Selection Commission has issued the final SSC Grade C Stenographer LDCE 2017 results. The Grade 'C' Stenographers LDCE, 2017 computer-based exam results are now available for download on the official website for applicants. The final result includes the Select List for Grade 'C' Services/Cadres. On Thursday, the Staff Selection Commission issued the final LDCE 2017 results for Grade C Stenographers. Candidates who took the computer-based exam can download the final results for the Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2017 grade 'C' from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Results 2017: Here’s how to download 

1. Go to ssc.nic.in, the SSC's official website.

2. Click the "Declaration of Final Result of Grade C Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2017" link on the homepage.

3. To view the details, click on the PDF that appears on screen.

4. Download and print the PDF file for future reference.

SSC Results 2017; direct link to check result here

On August 13, 2023, the SSC Grade C Stenographer LDCE 2017 results were made available. Of those, 249 were identified as eligible to take the SSC's Stenography Skill Test on July 9, 2023. The Skill Test results were announced on December 3, 2023, to analyse the APARs of candidates who met the eligibility requirements.

