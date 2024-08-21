SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2024 Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

SSC JE 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results for the Junior Engineer (JE) 2024 examination. The results for SSC JE Paper 1, covering Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical exams, have been released. Candidates who took the Paper 1 exam between June 5 and June 7, 2024, can now check their results on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Since Paper 1 (Computer-Based Examination) was conducted across multiple shifts, the candidates' scores have been normalized using the formula provided by the Commission in Notice No. 1-1/2018-P&P-I dated 07-02-2019. Those who cleared Paper 1 are now eligible to appear for Paper II. A total of 11,765 candidates have been shortlisted from Civil Engineering, and 4,458 candidates from Electrical/Mechanical Engineering. Individual marks can be accessed by logging in with the Registered ID and Password on the Commission's website until September 5, 2024.

SSC JE 2024: Steps to check here

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the available result link.

Lists I and II will appear on the screen.

Open the lists, and a PDF file containing names and roll numbers will be displayed (use Ctrl+F to quickly find your roll number).

Review and download your result.

Print a copy for future reference.

It is important to note that the SSC will release the final answer key, along with the question papers and response sheets for Paper-I, on August 22. The marks for both qualified and non-qualified candidates will also be uploaded on this date. The final answer key has been prepared after considering the objections raised by candidates against the provisional key.