SSC JE Paper 2 Answer Key 2024 Objection Window Closes Today At ssc.nic.in- Check Details Here

SSC JE Paper 2 Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission will close the objection window for the SSC JE Paper II Answer Key 2024 on November 14, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination 2024 (Paper-II) can download the answer key and submit objections via the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. The Paper 2 answer key was released on November 11, 2024, and the objection window opened the same day. According to the official notice, candidates can submit representations regarding the Tentative Answer Keys online from November 11, 2024 (08:00 PM) to November 14, 2024 (08:00 PM). A fee of Rs.100/- per question or answer challenged is required. Representations received after 08:00 PM on November 14, 2024, will not be considered under any circumstances.

SSC JE Paper 2 Answer Key 2024: Steps to raise objections here

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the login link on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that opens.

Once logged in, the SSC JE Paper II Answer Key 2024 objection window will appear.

Select the question you wish to raise an objection for.

Upload the necessary documents supporting your claim.

Pay the required processing fee.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to print their Response Sheets, as they will not be accessible after the specified deadline. The Computer-Based Examination for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 (Paper-II) was conducted on November 6, 2024. The commission stated that any representations received after the deadline will not be considered. Candidates have been advised to print their response sheets within the specified time. In late October, the commission released exam city details and admit cards for the SSC JE Paper 2 examination. The SSC JE Paper 1 exam was held from June 5 to 7 at various centers nationwide, with results announced in September. A total of 11,765 Civil Engineering candidates and 4,458 Electrical and Mechanical Engineering candidates qualified in Paper 1 and were eligible to appear for Paper 2.