हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SSC MTS

SSC MTS 2021 notification releasing soon on ssc.nic.in, details here

SSC MTS 2021: The last day to fill application form for the SSC MTS exam is April 30, 2022.

SSC MTS 2021 notification releasing soon on ssc.nic.in, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the notification of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff examination or SSC MTS 2021 soon. Candidates can check the SSC MTS 2021 notification for the Tier 1 exam on ssc.nic.in. 

As per reports, the SSC MTS 2021 notification is likely to release today (March 22), however, there is no official confirmation yet. The last day to fill application form for the SSC MTS exam is April 30, 2022.

SSC MTS 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official SSC site at ssc.nic.in.

2. If you are a new user then you have to register and login. 

3. If you have an account, then login with your registration number and password.

4. Fill the application form and upload the required documents.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference. 

As per the tentative exam calendar, SSC MTS 2022 tier-1 exam is set to be held in June 2022.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SSC MTSSSC MTS 2021SSC MTS notification 2021SSC MTS exam 2021-22SSC MTS (non technical)
Next
Story

CUET 2022: Central University Entrance Test can be given in THESE 13 languages, check details

Must Watch

PT2M22S

Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav resigns from the membership of Lok Sabha