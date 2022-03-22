SSC MTS 2021 notification releasing soon on ssc.nic.in, details here

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the notification of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff examination or SSC MTS 2021 soon. Candidates can check the SSC MTS 2021 notification for the Tier 1 exam on ssc.nic.in.

As per reports, the SSC MTS 2021 notification is likely to release today (March 22), however, there is no official confirmation yet. The last day to fill application form for the SSC MTS exam is April 30, 2022.

SSC MTS 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official SSC site at ssc.nic.in.

2. If you are a new user then you have to register and login.

3. If you have an account, then login with your registration number and password.

4. Fill the application form and upload the required documents.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

As per the tentative exam calendar, SSC MTS 2022 tier-1 exam is set to be held in June 2022.

Live TV