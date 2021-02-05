SSC MTS Exam 2020 notification to be released today, check ssc.nic.in for updates

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release notification for recruitment of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Exam 2020 on Friday (February 5, 2021). The notification was earlier expected on February 2 but it was delayed.

The notification was released at 10:00 am on February 5, 2021. The time for the release, however, is not confirmed. All candidates interested in applying for the examination are advised to keep a check on the official website for updates.

Once released, the notification would be available on the official website's home page. Interested candidates are required to apply online on ssc.nic.in.

Check basic eligibility criteria and age limit for SSC MTS Examination 2020:

Basic requirement for SSC MTS is a matriculation certificate. All candidates who have completed 18-years-of-age and have a minimum Class 10 certificate are eligible to apply for the SSC MTS 2020 examination.

Those who are scheduled to appear for their Class 10 examination are also eligible to apply for the examination, provided they would be completing the same before the cut off date.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification once released to confirm the cut off date for calculating the age.

Details like the important dates, vacancies and other information would be released in the official notification. Candidates are usually given a month to apply online for the examination.

