SSC MTS Result 2024 Likely To Be OUT Soon At ssc.gov.in- Here’s How To Download Scorecard

SSC MTS Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the SSC MTS Result 2024 soon, although the exact date and time are yet to be confirmed. Once released, candidates who appeared for the written test can check their results on SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in. The MTS and Havaldar exams were conducted between September 30 and November 14, 2024. The computer-based exam (CBE) consisted of two mandatory 45-minute sessions on the same day, featuring objective-type multiple-choice questions. The provisional answer key was issued on November 29, with the deadline for raising objections set as December 2, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9,583 vacancies, including 6,144 positions for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3,439 for Havaldar.

The selection process for MTS includes a Computer-Based Examination (CBE), while Havaldar candidates must undergo both a CBE and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidate selection is based on vacancies reported by User Departments, as the Commission has no role in determining the number of vacancies.

SSC MTS Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Log in by clicking the login link and entering your credentials.

View your result displayed on the screen.

Review the result and download it.

Save a printed copy for future reference.

The SSC MTS Exam Pattern 2024 includes two sessions. Session 1 features 40 questions divided equally between Numerical and Mathematical Ability and Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving, with each section comprising 20 questions worth 60 marks each, totaling 120 marks in 45 minutes. Session 2 focuses on General Awareness, consisting of 25 questions carrying 75 marks, also with a 45-minute duration. The exam evaluates candidates' aptitude, reasoning skills, and general awareness comprehensively.